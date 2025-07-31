Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rockabye baby: the ‘love songs’ of lonely leopard seals resemble human nursery rhymes

By Lucinda Chambers, PhD Candidate in Marine Bioacoustics, UNSW Sydney
Tracey Rogers, Professor Evolution & Ecology, UNSW Sydney
Leopard seals in Antarctica live solitary lives. But the simple patterns of their underwater song, akin to nursery rhymes, bring mates from across the seas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
