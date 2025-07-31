Tolerance.ca
Shark tales, a sinking city and a breathless cop thriller: what to watch in August

By Alexa Scarlata, Lecturer, Digital Communication, RMIT University
Ben McCann, Associate Professor of French Studies, University of Adelaide
Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
Gregory Ferris, Senior Lecturer, Media Arts & Production, University of Technology Sydney
Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Liz Giuffre, Associate Professor in Media, University of Technology Sydney
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Rachel Williamson, Senior Tutor in English, University of Canterbury
Susan Hopkins, Senior Lecturer in Education (Curriculum and Pedagogy), University of the Sunshine Coast
Whether you like Nordic noir, horror, feisty feminists or gardening, our experts have rounded up the best of what’s new to streaming.The Conversation


