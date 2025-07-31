Tolerance.ca
Iran: Authorities Amputate Three Prisoners’ Fingers in Acts of Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hadi Rostami. © Kurdistan Human Rights Newtork (Beirut) – Iranian authorities used a “guillotine machine” to amputate fingers of three detained men in the late hours of July 30, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. The three men, Hadi Rostami, 38, Mehdi Sharifian, 42, and Mehdi Shahivand, 29, had been convicted of theft after grossly unfair trials. An informed source told Human Rights Watch that the men were blindfolded, handcuffed, shackled, and transferred to the office for implementation of sentences, where four fingers of each detainee’s right hand…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
