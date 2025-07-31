Tolerance.ca
Angola protests: UN urges restraint, investigations into deaths

What began as protests against fuel price hikes in Angola have escalated into deadly unrest across the country, with at least 22 people killed and more than 1,000 detained, prompting calls from the UN for restraint and urgent investigations into possible rights violations by security forces.


