Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the latest diplomatic moves to end the war in Gaza work?

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
This article was first published in The Conversation UK’s World Affairs Briefing email newsletter. Sign up to receive weekly analysis of the latest developments in international relations, direct to your inbox.

It feels as if things are moving at completely different speeds in Gaza and in the outside world. From the embattled Gaza Strip the narrative is depressingly familiar. Dozens more Palestinian civilians have been killed in the past 24 hours as they try to get hold of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Authorities Amputate Three Prisoners’ Fingers in Acts of Torture
~ Angola protests: UN urges restraint, investigations into deaths
~ Moving to Africa? Check your privilege at the gate
~ By building the world’s biggest dam, China hopes to control more than just its water supply
~ Your dog can read your mind – sort of
~ Why some underwater earthquakes cause tsunamis – and others, just little ripples
~ A World of Water exhibition asks: ‘Can the seas survive us?’
~ European gloom over the Trump deal is misplaced. It’s probably the best the EU could have achieved
~ Iran: Officials responsible for finger-amputations must face accountability for torture
~ UK Plans AI Experiment on Children Seeking Asylum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter