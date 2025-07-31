Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European gloom over the Trump deal is misplaced. It’s probably the best the EU could have achieved

By Maha Rafi Atal, Adam Smith Senior Lecturer in Political Economy, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow
The trade deal between the US and the European Union, squeezed in days before the re-introduction of Donald Trump’s “liberation day” tariffs, is reflective of the new politics of global trade. Faced with the threat of 30% baseline tariffs from Washington, as well as additional levies on specific sectors, the EU has secured a partial reprieve of a flat 15% tariff on all goods.

Was this the best the bloc could have achieved? In the time available, it may well have been. The 15% rate is higher than the UK secured earlier this year, but it’s significantly below the level applied to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Authorities Amputate Three Prisoners’ Fingers in Acts of Torture
~ Angola protests: UN urges restraint, investigations into deaths
~ Moving to Africa? Check your privilege at the gate
~ By building the world’s biggest dam, China hopes to control more than just its water supply
~ Your dog can read your mind – sort of
~ Why some underwater earthquakes cause tsunamis – and others, just little ripples
~ A World of Water exhibition asks: ‘Can the seas survive us?’
~ Will the latest diplomatic moves to end the war in Gaza work?
~ Iran: Officials responsible for finger-amputations must face accountability for torture
~ UK Plans AI Experiment on Children Seeking Asylum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter