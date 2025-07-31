Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Plans AI Experiment on Children Seeking Asylum

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Manston Detention Centre, in Kent, United Kingdom, is used by the government to detain and process people seeking asylum. In 2022 and in 2024, the government allegedly detained unaccompanied refugee children there by purposefully misclassifying them as adults. Ramsgate, England, June 24, 2025. © 2025 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The United Kingdom’s announcement on July 22 that it would use AI face-scanning technology to evaluate whether an asylum seeker is under age 18 threatens to harm children seeking refuge. The asylum minister, Angela Eagle, said that the decision…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
