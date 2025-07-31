Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who is Odysseus, hero of Christopher Nolan’s new epic?

By Stephan Blum, Research associate, Institute for Prehistory and Early History and Medieval Archaeology, University of Tübingen
Michael La Corte, Research Associate, Curation and Communication, University of Tübingen
Somewhere between hero and hustler, family man and philanderer, king and con artist, Odysseus is one of ancient literature’s most complex figures. In the Iliad, he is the mastermind behind the Trojan horse.

In Homer’s Odyssey, he is the protagonist of a ten-year journey home – one that sees him encounter gods, monsters, temptations and profound moral dilemmas. Next year, he will be the hero of a new Christopher Nolan epic, and played…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Officials responsible for finger-amputations must face accountability for torture
~ UK Plans AI Experiment on Children Seeking Asylum
~ On brink of famine, Gazans forced to scour dirt for food
~ Russian photographer gets a draconian sentence for sending open source materials abroad
~ Roman Empire and the fall of Nero offer possible lessons for Trump about the cost of self-isolation
~ Black teachers are key mentors for Philly high school seniors navigating college decisions
~ Strengthening collective labor rights can help reduce economic inequality
~ The quiet war: What’s fueling Israel’s surge of settler violence – and the lack of state response
~ How FDA panelists casting doubt on antidepressant use during pregnancy could lead to devastating outcomes for mothers
~ Yosemite embodies the long war over US national park privatization
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter