Human Rights Observatory

From ‘God Emperor Trump’ to ‘St. Luigi,’ memes power the politics of feeling

By Stuart J. Murray, Professor of Rhetoric and Ethics | Professeur titulaire en rhétorique et éthique, Carleton University
Memes don’t just mock or mythologize — they shape political feeling. From Trump and Musk to Mangione, viral images remake our sense of identity and justice.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
