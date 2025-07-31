Tolerance.ca
Weight loss drug demand continues to grow in the UK – here’s what’s being done to keep supplies readily available

By Liz Breen, Professor of Health Service Operations, School of Pharmacy & Medical Sciences, University of Bradford
Jonathan Silcock, Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice, University of Bradford
Zoe Edwards, Research Lead/Advanced Clinical Practitioner/Senior Research Fellow, University of Bradford
Over a fifth of people in the UK have tried to access a weight loss drug in the last year, according to a recent poll.

Weight loss jabs such as Mounjaro (tirzepatide) and Wegovy (semaglutide) are very effective in managing obesity. Clinical trials have shown that some people lose up to 26%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
