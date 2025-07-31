Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Acts to Protect Football from Rights Abusers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visits Earth City FC at the Fluminense Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2024.  © 2024 Press Association via AP Photo After years of promises from successive governments and parliamentary ping-pong, the United Kingdom parliament has finally delivered a game-changing reform to how football is governed in England and Wales.On July 21, the Football Governance Act passed into law, establishing an independent regulator for football, with powers to tackle financial instability, safeguard cultural heritage, and weed out…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
