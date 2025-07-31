Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saint Lucia High Court Decriminalizes Same-Sex Conduct

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A local market in Castries, St Lucia, Caribbean, April 2019.  © 2019 Fokke Baarssen/Shutterstock In a landmark victory for human rights, Saint Lucia has decriminalized consensual same-sex conduct. The High Court’s decision strikes down laws that criminalized intimacy between same-sex partners, which are discriminatory and inconsistent with international human rights standards.Until this ruling, Saint Lucia’s Criminal Code punished “buggery” and “gross indecency” with up to 10 years in prison. Although rarely enforced, this vague law and similar ones…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK Acts to Protect Football from Rights Abusers
~ Espionage cost Australia $12.5 billion in 2023-24, ASIO boss Mike Burgess says
~ How Rupert Murdoch helped to build brand Trump – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: Aggrieved Liberals stamp their feet, testing Sussan Ley’s authority
~ Indigenous Tharu fable gets new life in Nepal's ‘Budhani‘
~ Labor well-placed to win three Bass seats in Tasmanian election, giving left a total of 20 of 35 MPs
~ Kids need to floss too, even their baby teeth. But how do you actually get them to do it?
~ The Muslim world has been strong on rhetoric, short on action over Gaza and Afghanistan
~ Burkina Faso Releases Conscripted Journalists, Activist
~ Bangladesh: Year since Hasina Fled, Rights Challenges Abound
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter