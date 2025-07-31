Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Year since Hasina Fled, Rights Challenges Abound

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus (3rd L) visits three secret detention facilities known as "Ayna Ghor," which had been used as torture cells during the Awami League government's rule, Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2025. © 2025 Nayem Shaan/Drik/Getty Images (New York) – The interim Bangladesh government of Mohammed Yunus is falling short in implementing its challenging human rights agenda a year since tens of thousands of people took to the street to successfully depose their authoritarian government, Human Rights Watch said today.Some of the fear and repression that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
