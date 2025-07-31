Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso Releases Conscripted Journalists, Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Guezouma Sanogo (L) and Boukari Ouoba. © Private Earlier in July 2025, Burkina Faso authorities released five journalists and a human rights activist who had been unlawfully conscripted into the military after criticizing the country’s military junta. While a positive development, their release is also a stark reminder of others still missing, some since 2024, with no hint as to their whereabouts.On March 24, 2024, authorities in the capital, Ouagadougou, detained Guezouma Sanogo, Boukari Ouoba, and Phil Roland Zongo, members of the country’s Journalists…


© Human Rights Watch -

© Human Rights Watch -
