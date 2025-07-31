Tolerance.ca
Sporty spice: how romance fiction is adding a new dynamic to sports fandom

By Kasey Symons, Lecturer of Communication, Sports Media, Deakin University
Sports fans might love their teams, cheer or curse each game’s result and admire their favourite athletes, but we rarely associate sports with romance.

However, that may be slowly changing thanks to the recent spike in the popularity of romance fiction, which has created an unlikely sub-genre.

A genre on the rise


Romance fiction sales in Australia are up, with an average growth rate of 49% over three years.


