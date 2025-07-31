Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 reasons why wind farms are costing more in Australia – and what to do about it

By Magnus Söderberg, Professor and Director, Centre for Applied Energy Economics and Policy Research, Griffith University
Ideally, Australia’s emerging green grid would have plenty of solar, storage and wind. But rising costs are stalling many wind projects.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burkina Faso Releases Conscripted Journalists, Activist
~ Bangladesh: Year since Hasina Fled, Rights Challenges Abound
~ Sporty spice: how romance fiction is adding a new dynamic to sports fandom
~ ‘Provocative in a good way’: John Hirst was a rigorous historian, independent thinker and passionate believer in Australia
~ Grief is the Thing with Feathers comes to the stage with a glorious intensity of purpose
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: independent MP Allegra Spender on making tax fairer for younger Australians
~ US Moves to Kill Ability to Regulate Greenhouse Gases
~ Just as NZ began collecting meaningful data on rainbow communities, census changes threaten their visibility
~ Türkiye: Turkmen Risking Deportation Reported Missing
~ It’s not revolutionary, but Primark’s wheelchair-using mannequin is a potent symbol
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter