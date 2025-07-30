Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Moves to Kill Ability to Regulate Greenhouse Gases

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pollution rises from the stacks of the Miami Fort Power Plant, which is situated along the Ohio River near Cincinnati, Ohio, July 11, 2025 © 2025 Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via AP Photo The Trump administration proposed on July 29 to revoke the 2009 finding by the Environmental Protection Agency that greenhouse gases endanger public health, a move that would gut the government’s ability to regulate fossil fuels and reject decades of scientific evidence.A cornerstone of US climate policy, the declaration known as the “endangerment finding” has provided a legal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
