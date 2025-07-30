Progress on Closing the Gap is stagnant or going backwards. Here are 3 things to help fix it
By Madeleine Pugin, Research Fellow, School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University
Bartholomew Stanford, Senior Lecturer of Indigenous Studies, Indigenous Education and Research Centre, James Cook University
New Closing the Gap data show Australia is on track to meet just four targets, while another four are getting worse. It’s time for a different approach.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 30, 2025