More than 2 in 5 young Australians are lonely, our new report shows. This is what could help

By Michelle H. Lim, Associate Professor, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Ben J. Smith, Professor of Public Health, University of Sydney
Loneliness is not a word often associated with young people. We tend to think of our youth as a time spent with family, friends and being engaged with school and work activities. Loneliness is an experience we may be more likely to associate with older people.

In a new report looking at loneliness in young Australians, we found 43% of people aged 15 to 25 feel lonely. That’s more than two in five young people.

While one in four felt lonely when asked, one in seven had felt lonely for at least…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
