Human Rights Observatory

Big tech says AI could boost Australia’s economy by $115 billion a year. Does the evidence stack up?

By Uri Gal, Professor in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
AI is on the agenda in Canberra. In August, the Productivity Commission will release an interim report on harnessing data and digital technology such as AI “to boost productivity growth, accelerate innovation and improve government services”. Shortly afterward, the government will host an Economic Reform Roundtable where AI policy will be up for discussion.

AI developers are aggressively pursuing influence over the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
