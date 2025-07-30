Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How migrant business owners turn their identity into an asset, despite some bumps along the way

By Shea X. Fan, Associate Professor, Human Resource Management, Deakin University
Eun Su Lee, Lecturer in Management, The University of Melbourne
Yuli Suseno, Professor of Management, RMIT University
Too often, it’s anti-immigration sentiment dominating headlines in Australia. But a quieter story is going untold. Migrants are not just fitting into Australian society, they’re actively reshaping it through entrepreneurship.

Starting a business is difficult for anyone. But migrant entrepreneurs often do so without the networks, credit history, or local knowledge many Australian-born business owners take for granted.

Our new research drew on interviews with 38 migrant business…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
