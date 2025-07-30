Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two years on: Evaluating President Tinubu's security strategy in Nigeria

By Guest Contributor
As of 2024, the state experienced a 63 percent increase in terrorism-related deaths, and attacks rose from 48 to 73, a 52 percent increase.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It’s not revolutionary, but Primark’s wheelchair-using mannequin is a potent symbol
~ Rules for calculating climate risk in financial reporting by NZ businesses need revisiting – new research
~ Progress on Closing the Gap is stagnant or going backwards. Here are 3 things to help fix it
~ More than 2 in 5 young Australians are lonely, our new report shows. This is what could help
~ Big tech says AI could boost Australia’s economy by $115 billion a year. Does the evidence stack up?
~ Where Did I Come From? taught generations of Australians the facts of life. It still influences how we think about sex
~ How migrant business owners turn their identity into an asset, despite some bumps along the way
~ The Man from Hong Kong at 50: how the first ever Australian–Hong Kong co-production became a cult classic
~ As climate change hits, what might the British garden of the future look like?
~ Why the Pacific tsunami was smaller than expected – a geologist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter