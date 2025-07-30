Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kemi Badenoch says she wants to be Britain’s Javier Milei – but is the Argentinian president a model to follow?

By Sam Halvorsen, Reader in Human Geography, Queen Mary University of London
Sebastián Mauro, Associate Professor in Political Science, Universidad de Buenos Aires
When UK Conservative party head Kemi Badenoch recently declared that she aspires to be Britain’s Milei, she aligned herself with one of the world’s most radical and controversial leaders.

Javier Milei, Argentina’s self-styled “anarcho-capitalist” president, has gained global notoriety since his election in December 2023 for wielding a chainsaw at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
