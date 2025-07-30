How the UK’s cold weather payments need to change to help prevent people freezing in winter
By Thomas Longden, Senior Researcher, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Brenda Boardman, Emeritus Research Fellow in Energy, University of Oxford
Tina Fawcett, Associate Professor, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford
The UK government recently expanded the warm home discount by removing restrictions that had previously excluded many people who can’t always afford to heat their homes. Now, the payment of £150 will be received by 2.7 million more households than last winter.
The UK government has also reversed its decision…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 30, 2025