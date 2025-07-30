Tolerance.ca
Viral ‘kettlebell challenge’ could do you more harm than good – here’s why

By Jen Wilson, Senior Exercise and Health Practitioner, Nottingham Trent University
Athalie Redwood-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Performance Analysis of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
The “100 kettlebell swings a day” challenge is the latest viral fitness endeavour on social media. The challenge is simple: pick up a kettlebell and do 100 swings (bringing the kettlebell from between your legs and using your core and glutes to swing it up to chest or shoulder height) every day. These can be done either in one stint, or broken up throughout the day.

Proponents of the challenge say it leads to fat loss, improved muscle mass and a stronger posterior chain (glutes, back and hamstrings) – all…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
