Human Rights Observatory

Why do corporations act against the public interest? We may have the answers (it’s not just greed)

By Stephen R. Buzdugan, Senior Lecturer in International Business, Manchester Metropolitan University
David Freund, Associate Lecturer in Marketing and International Business, Mälardalen University
Ulf Holm, Professor of International Busines, Uppsala University
For the past two years, Tesla has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with the Swedish labour union IF Metall. It is of a scale that the union hasn’t witnessed since the 1930s.

At the heart of the dispute is Tesla’s refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement. This is a pillar of the “Swedish model” of labour relations,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
