From the Green party to Corbyn’s new launch – is it time Westminster took joint leaders more seriously?
By Stefan Stern, Visiting Professor of Management Practice, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
Are two heads better than one? This is a question that members of the Green party will be asking themselves over the summer as they take part in the election of a new leader … or leaders.
Former co-leader Carla Denyer MP announced in May that she would not be standing again. Her co-leader, Adrian Ramsay MP, is now joined on the prospective leadership ticket by another Green MP, Ellie Chowns. (It is a Green party rule that where there is a joint leadership the job holders must be of different genders.)
Want more politics coverage from academic experts? Every week,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 30, 2025