Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From the Green party to Corbyn’s new launch – is it time Westminster took joint leaders more seriously?

By Stefan Stern, Visiting Professor of Management Practice, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
Are two heads better than one? This is a question that members of the Green party will be asking themselves over the summer as they take part in the election of a new leader … or leaders.

Former co-leader Carla Denyer MP announced in May that she would not be standing again. Her co-leader, Adrian Ramsay MP, is now joined on the prospective leadership ticket by another Green MP, Ellie Chowns. (It is a Green party rule that where there is a joint leadership the job holders must be of different genders.)

Want more politics coverage from academic experts? Every week,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK and France pledges won’t stop Netanyahu bombing Gaza – but Donald Trump or Israel’s military could
~ Viral ‘kettlebell challenge’ could do you more harm than good – here’s why
~ Why do corporations act against the public interest? We may have the answers (it’s not just greed)
~ The Assassin: Keeley Hawes drama is a milestone for menopause on screen
~ Too many em dashes? Weird words like ‘delves’? Spotting text written by ChatGPT is still more art than science
~ Water recycling is paramount for space stations and long-duration missions − an environmental engineer explains how the ISS does it
~ To better detect chemical weapons, materials scientists are exploring new technologies
~ China’s arrests of boys’ love authors does not equate to a ‘gay erotica’ crackdown
~ Malaysia confronts the realities of MAGA diplomacy and Trump’s brash ambassadorial pick
~ More than 50% of Detroit students regularly miss class – and schools alone can’t solve the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS