Human Rights Observatory

Lured by hope, trapped by lies: Healing after being trafficked

The promise seemed simple: a job, a fresh start, a way out. Instead, Maria* stepped off a boat onto a picture-perfect Trinidadian beach with hope in her heart and into a nightmare that would shadow her for years. On the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, observed on 30 July, follow the journey of a woman who escaped.


© United Nations -
