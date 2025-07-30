Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Killing of prominent Palestinian West-Bank activist Awda Al-Hathaleen demands justice and accountability

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the killing of Awda Al-Hathaleen Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, Erika Guevara Rosas, said:   “The cold-blooded killing of Awda, a dedicated human rights defender and father of three young children, is a devastating tragedy and a brutal reminder of the relentless violence faced by Palestinian communities in the […] The post Israel/OPT: Killing of prominent Palestinian West-Bank activist Awda Al-Hathaleen demands justice and accountability   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NAPLAN is just one test. Here’s what to do if your child’s results were in the bottom bands
~ Tsunami warnings are triggering mass evacuations across the Pacific – even though the waves look small. Here’s why
~ Kamchatka earthquake is among top 10 strongest ever recorded. Here’s what they have in common
~ Madagascar: Authorities fail to protect and assist Antandroy people displaced by climate-exacerbated droughts – new report
~ Russia: Internet Blocking, Disruptions and Increasing Isolation
~ Inflation slows again — but is it enough for the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates?
~ Cameroon: Main Opposition Candidate Barred from Elections
~ With the UK and France moving toward recognising Palestine, will Australia now follow suit?
~ Angola: Protest Defendants Await Appeals a Year On
~ Cameroon: Main Opposition Candidate Barred from Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter