Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Main Opposition Candidate Barred from Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cameroonian politician Maurice Kamto, newly nominated African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (MANIDEM) presidential candidate, speaks during a press conference in Yaounde on July 19, 2025.  © 2025 AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The decision by Cameroon’s electoral board to exclude Maurice Kamto, a key opposition leader and challenger to incumbent President Paul Biya, from the country’s upcoming presidential elections raises concerns about the credibility of the electoral process, Human Rights Watch said today.On July 26, 2025, Cameroon’s Election…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
