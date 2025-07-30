Tolerance.ca
Tsunami warnings are triggering mass evacuations across the Pacific – even though the waves look small. Here’s why

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Zahra Shahhoseini, Research Fellow in Public Health, Monash University
It’s far better to evacuate early and orderly than do it late in a panic. That’s why authorities around the Pacific are taking no chances as a tsunami threat looms.The Conversation


