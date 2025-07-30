Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kamchatka earthquake is among top 10 strongest ever recorded. Here’s what they have in common

By Dee Ninis, Earthquake Scientist, Monash University
John Townend, Professor of Geophysics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The earthquake in Kamchatka is the largest worldwide since 2011. Its location has been very seismically active in recent months.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NAPLAN is just one test. Here’s what to do if your child’s results were in the bottom bands
~ Tsunami warnings are triggering mass evacuations across the Pacific – even though the waves look small. Here’s why
~ Madagascar: Authorities fail to protect and assist Antandroy people displaced by climate-exacerbated droughts – new report
~ Russia: Internet Blocking, Disruptions and Increasing Isolation
~ Inflation slows again — but is it enough for the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates?
~ With the UK and France moving toward recognising Palestine, will Australia now follow suit?
~ Angola: Protest Defendants Await Appeals a Year On
~ Cameroon: Main Opposition Candidate Barred from Elections
~ How China’s pandas became its most valuable diplomats – and its vulnerable children
~ How should a company deal with a scandal like the Coldplay kiss cam? Here’s what we learned
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter