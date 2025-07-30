Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Internet Blocking, Disruptions and Increasing Isolation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2025 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch The Russian authorities carry out mass scale censorship online, throttle websites and online platforms they deem subversive, and increasingly carry out arbitrary and internet shutdowns intensified in scope.Russia has obligations under international law to ensure access to information, freedom of expression, and the right to privacy, including online.Western governments, international organizations, and tech companies should support civil society efforts to create tools for overcoming state censorship and to secure access…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Madagascar: Authorities fail to protect and assist Antandroy people displaced by climate-exacerbated droughts – new report
~ Inflation slows again — but is it enough for the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates?
~ With the UK and France moving toward recognising Palestine, will Australia now follow suit?
~ Angola: Protest Defendants Await Appeals a Year On
~ Cameroon: Main Opposition Candidate Barred from Elections
~ How China’s pandas became its most valuable diplomats – and its vulnerable children
~ How should a company deal with a scandal like the Coldplay kiss cam? Here’s what we learned
~ The giant cuttlefish’s technicolour mating display is globally unique. The SA algal bloom could kill them all
~ Take fish, salt in vats, leave in sun for months: why ancient Romans loved fermented fish sauces like garum
~ Should I limit how much fruit my child eats because it contains sugar?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter