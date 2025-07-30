Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With the UK and France moving toward recognising Palestine, will Australia now follow suit?

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
Australia has placed a number of preconditions on recognition. This kind of decision has long been a complicated and political process.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
