Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Protest Defendants Await Appeals a Year On

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People hold up a sign that reads “A country badly governed” during a march against rising fuel prices and the end of street vending in Luanda, Angola, June 17, 2023. © 2023 ROGERIO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (Johannesburg) – Nearly 200 people convicted in Angola a year ago after unfair trials are still imprisoned and waiting for their appeals to be heard, Human Rights Watch said today. On July 30, 2024, the Saurimo District Court in Lunda Sul province found 198 defendants guilty for their alleged participation in protests in support of regional autonomy in the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
