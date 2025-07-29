How China’s pandas became its most valuable diplomats – and its vulnerable children
By David Smith, Associate Professor in American Politics and Foreign Policy, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Minglu Chen, Senior Lecturer, Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
No other animal can make the giant panda’s adorable symbolism – but in China, its diplomatic power has at times been met with nationalist outrage.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 29, 2025