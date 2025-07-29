Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Take fish, salt in vats, leave in sun for months: why ancient Romans loved fermented fish sauces like garum

By Tamara Lewit, Honorary Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
If you slipped back through time to taste a dish from the Roman Empire, you’d likely be sampling some fermented fish sauce.

Surviving Roman recipes add this to anything from barley porridge to a sweet custard made with pine nuts, olive oil, wine, honey and pepper.

Although it is often referred to as garum, the exact meaning of this term is surprisingly uncertain.

A fish sauce by any other name


Fish sauce is called garum, liquamen,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How China’s pandas became its most valuable diplomats – and its vulnerable children
~ How should a company deal with a scandal like the Coldplay kiss cam? Here’s what we learned
~ The giant cuttlefish’s technicolour mating display is globally unique. The SA algal bloom could kill them all
~ Should I limit how much fruit my child eats because it contains sugar?
~ An underwater observatory keeping the pulse of the Southern Ocean for nearly 30 years yields fresh results
~ Australia: Protect Whistleblowers from Retaliation
~ Summer long balls? A health expert explains why hot weather can be tough on testicles
~ With The Fantastic Four and Superman, superheroes are getting hopeful again – and showing strength through empathy
~ Why dating can be tough for autistic people – and what may make it easier
~ Four summer hotspots for germs – and why not washing your hands won’t strengthen your immune system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter