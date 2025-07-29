An underwater observatory keeping the pulse of the Southern Ocean for nearly 30 years yields fresh results
By Christopher Traill, PhD Candidate Southern Ocean biogeochemistry, University of Tasmania
Elizabeth Shadwick, Team Leader, Oceans & Atmosphere, CSIRO
Tyler Rohr, ARC DECRA Fellow/Lecturer, IMAS, University of Tasmania
From the wave-lashed surface to the deep sea, the Southern Ocean Time Series is a crucial tool for scientists to keep the pulse of this important region of Earth.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 29, 2025