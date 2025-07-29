Tolerance.ca
Why dating can be tough for autistic people – and what may make it easier

By Rebecca Ellis, Assistant Researcher in Public Health, Swansea University
Modern dating is stressful enough, and that’s even before you throw in premium subscriptions, ghosting and the unwritten rules of flirting. But for autistic people, there are even more variables to consider.

Loud venues, ambiguous body language and the social exhaustion of meeting someone new can turn what’s meant to be a fun experience into an overwhelming ordeal. For many autistic people, dating can be a confusing and exhausting process, shaped by social rules that often feel unclear or exclusionary.

Being autistic affects how people experience the world. This includes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
