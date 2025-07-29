Two of the best stop smoking medications have been available in the UK since 2024 – so why is no one using them?
By Jonathan Livingstone-Banks, Lecturer & Senior Researcher in Evidence-Based Healthcare, University of Oxford
Dimitra Kale, Senior Research Fellow, Health Psychology, UCL
Lion Shahab, Professor in Health Psychology, UCL
In 2021, varenicline, the most effective single drug for quitting smoking, was withdrawn from the market in the UK because impurities were found at greater levels than is considered safe.
Rapidly, varenicline (then sold under its brand names, Champix and Chantix) became unavailable. This was a disaster for public health. Research from University…
