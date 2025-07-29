Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will UK’s 10% discount get more people buying electric cars? The evidence doesn’t look good

By Tom Stacey, Senior Lecturer in Operations and Supply Chain Management, Anglia Ruskin University
The UK government is offering a 10% taxpayer-funded discount on new plug-in cars that cost less than £37,000. It’s an attempt to re-energise the currently flatlining market for new electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK – but there are reasons for people’s reluctance that a price cut alone won’t solve.

The £37k price limit excludes all new Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz cars – with Tesla still topping EV sales in the UK despite the recent backlash against its owner, Elon Musk. Many Chinese imports are also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Summer long balls? A health expert explains why hot weather can be tough on testicles
~ With The Fantastic Four and Superman, superheroes are getting hopeful again – and showing strength through empathy
~ Why dating can be tough for autistic people – and what may make it easier
~ Four summer hotspots for germs – and why not washing your hands won’t strengthen your immune system
~ Two of the best stop smoking medications have been available in the UK since 2024 – so why is no one using them?
~ ‘Darkening’ cities is as important for wildlife as greening them
~ Psychedelic drug DMT and near death experiences have long been linked – my study is the first to explore the connection in depth
~ Summer has brought both hope and questions for Ukraine amid Donald Trump’s posturing
~ NZ is prepared to take ‘further action’ over the Gaza crisis – here are 5 options
~ Should YouTube be included in Australia’s social media ban for kids under 16? We asked 5 experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter