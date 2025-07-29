Should YouTube be included in Australia’s social media ban for kids under 16? We asked 5 experts
By Catherine Jane Archer, Senior Lecturer, Communication, Edith Cowan University
Catherine Page Jeffery, Lecturer in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Faith Gordon, Associate Professor in Law, Australian National University
Joanne Orlando, Researcher, Digital Wellbeing, Western Sydney University
Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
The Austalian government has confirmed video-sharing platform YouTube will be included in the upcoming social media ban for children aged 16 and under.
In recent days, the platform – owned by Google – attempted to persuade the Australian government to remain excluded…
- Tuesday, July 29, 2025