How conspiracy theories about COVID’s origins are hampering our ability to prevent the next pandemic
By Edward C. Holmes, NHMRC Leadership Fellow and Professor of Virology, University of Sydney
Andrew Rambaut, Professor of Molecular Evolution, University of Edinburgh
Kristian Andersen, Professor; Director of Infectious Disease Genomics, The Scripps Research Institute
Robert Garry, Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Tulane University
The COVID pandemic likely began when the virus jumped from animals to humans, and didn’t start in a lab. But false narratives continue to circulate.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 29, 2025