UK to recognise Palestinian statehood unless Israel agrees to ceasefire – here’s what that would mean

By Malak Benslama-Dabdoub, Lecturer in law, Royal Holloway University of London
The UK will formally recognise the state of Palestine in September unless Israel acts to end the “appalling situation” in Gaza. After an emergency cabinet meeting, Downing Street released a statement saying the UK would recognise Palestine unless Israel committed to a long-term sustainable peace, allowed the UN to restart humanitarian support, agreed to a ceasefire, and made clear there would be no annexations in the West Bank.


© The Conversation -
