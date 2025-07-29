Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Genocide is a fundamentally political crime – here’s why that matters for Gaza

By Antonio Míguez Macho, Profesor de Historia Contemporánea, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela

“When a wise man points at the moon, the imbecile examines the finger.”

This proverb – attributed to Conficius – pinpoints the human tendency to focus on a message, messenger or concept instead of the reality that it signals, especially when that reality might be uncomfortable or upsetting. Today, it is acutely relevant to the ongoing killing and starvation in Gaza.

Many scholars, lawyers,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
