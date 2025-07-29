Africa’s innovations are overlooked because global measures don’t fit: what needs to change
By Abiodun Egbetokun, Senior lecturer, Business Management, De Montfort University
David Adeyeye, Deputy Director, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM)
Glenda Kruss, Executive Head of the Centre for Science, Technology and Innovation Indicators, Human Sciences Research Council
Il-haam Petersen, Chief Research Specialist , Human Sciences Research Council
Maruf Sanni, Deputy Director, Research, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM)
African governments and development agencies have embraced science, technology and innovation as levers for development over the past two decades. Science, technology and innovation boost productivity, cut transaction costs, open new business opportunities and promote social inclusion. They also help societies tackle grand challenges such as climate change and persistent poverty.
By 2020 at least 25 African…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 29, 2025