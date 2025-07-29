Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Disney classics help me teach real-world economics

By Junaid B. Jahangir, Associate Professor, Economics, MacEwan University
Was Cinderella’s happy ending with Prince Charming really largely the result of personal ambition? These are the kinds of questions I address in the course Economics for Everyone.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
