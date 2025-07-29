Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Proposed Legal Changes Threaten Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Men in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 3, 2021. © 2021 Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Ethiopian lawmakers should reject proposed amendments to the civil society law that would grant the government sweeping powers to restrict nongovernmental organizations, Human Rights Watch said today. Ethiopia’s partners should denounce the draft law, which is yet to be introduced to parliament, and make clear that any legal revisions should adhere to international human rights standards.The draft amendments would enable federal authorities to prohibit…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
