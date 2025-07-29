Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Great Lakes offshore wind could power the region and beyond

By Cora Sutherland, Interim Assistant Director, Center for Water Policy, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Melissa Scanlan, Professor and Director of the Center for Water Policy, School of Freshwater Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
States take the lead on regulation of planning, site selection, leasing and other elements of offshore wind projects in the Great Lakes, though the federal government has a role as well.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Masked and armed agents are arresting people on US streets as aggressive enforcement ramps up
~ The hunt for ‘planet nine’: why there could still be something massive at the edge of the Solar System
~ Why modern masculinity is a climate issue
~ Royal Mail’s delivery pledges have changed. Here’s what the company could look like in future
~ Albanese government to include YouTube in social media ban for under-16s
~ It is becoming easier to create AI avatars of the deceased − here is why Buddhism would caution against it
~ Sanctioning ghosts: Why US plans to hit Russia with fresh economic penalties will have little effect
~ Light pollution is encroaching on observatories around the globe – making it harder for astronomers to study the cosmos
~ ‘AI veganism’: Some people’s issues with AI parallel vegans’ concerns about diet
~ When socialists win Democratic primaries: Will Zohran Mamdani be haunted by the Upton Sinclair effect?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter