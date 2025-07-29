Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Margot K: “What began as a modest bookshelf has grown into a LGBTIQ+ library with over 400 titles”

By Amnesty International
Growing up in Lebanon as an LGBTIQ+ person was like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded or reading a book in a language I didn’t understand.  Around the age of 12, I realized I didn’t fit the usual expectations around sexuality and identity, but I didn’t even have the words for what I was […] The post Margot K: “What began as a modest bookshelf has grown into a LGBTIQ+ library with over 400 titles” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
